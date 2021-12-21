Lines forming at COVID-19 testing sites, at-home tests in demand ahead of holiday gatherings

At-home rapid tests are flying off some shelves as Coastal Bend residents prepare for family gatherings this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just three weeks after it was first reported in the U.S., the omicron variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain, accounting for more than 73-percent of new COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced he is ordering the military to have medical personnel ready to help hospitals that are overrun with new cases, as well as purchasing a half billion at-home rapid tests to send to Americans for free starting in January.

Those rapid tests are already flying off of store shelves as people prep for the holiday weekend, and as 3News learned Tuesday, testing sites have lines again, showing signs that the Coastal Bend is being proactive against the new variant ahead of holiday gatherings.

According to Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez, while the omicron variant has not officially been detected in Nueces County, it's only a matter of time -- and what we do with that time to get protected against it is crucial.

"I do believe we have omicron, and I do believe we are going to see a very rapid rise in cases here very soon, but everyone here does know what to do," Rodriguez said.

Along with social distancing, staying home when sick, and masking up in crowded places, one thing people can do to protect themselves and their families is get tested for the virus. Aurora Bain, registered nurse and educational coordinator with the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, said it was last week when they started to see an increase in calls for people looking to get tested for COVID-19, as well as those wanting to get their vaccines and boosters.

"People are just wanting to make sure they are COVID free before gathering for the holidays," Bain said.

Bain said the increase in testing could also be out of caution now that the omicron variant has made its way to Texas.

Another test that is gaining popularity is the at-home rapid test, which Bain believes to be fairly accurate.

"I've had some instances where people take the home test but they want to double verify with the PCR tests we have, and the tests typically come out the same," Bain said.

Rodriguez encourages getting vaccinated, and getting your booster if eligble. She also recommends wearing your masks in crowded areas and staying home when you are sick -- all of the safe practices since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The safer we all are together as a community, you know, the better we are going to be off with our numbers staying low," Rodriguez said.

