NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Drive-thru testing events for COVID-19 have continued to take place throughout the Coastal Bend since the pandemic began.

Here are some of the latest:

Saturday, May 16 there will be a drive thru testing site in Aransas County. The testing will take place at the Fulton Convention Center/Paws and Taws located on Fulton Beach Road. Residents who want to be tested must register. Registration begins Friday, May 15 at 8 a.m.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing set to take place Tuesday, May 19 in Port Aransas

Free COVID-19 testing taking place this weekend in Bee County

To register for testing at any of these locations residents can call 512- 883-2400 or register online.

Also, the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is doing its part to help in the fight against COVID-19 by now offering free tests to determine if you have the virus. The CBWF was able to offer the test thanks to a grant from Mayor McComb's Disaster Recovery Fund.

The swab test is based on CDC guidelines for anyone who is experiencing symptoms of the virus or anyone who has recently traveled to a COVID-19 hotspot. The test will be processed through a private lab. They've already tested 5 people, but they hope to start testing up to 30 people a day.

"If you have insurance, we will bill your insurance company.," Chief Executive Officer Bill Hoelscher said. "We will absorb all co-pays. If you do not have insurance, we will cover the cost 100%. You will not pay a penny out of pocket. Our goal is to test as many people as possible so our community can feel safe and secure."

The test will take place at the foundation's location at 2882 Holly Road.

Keep in mind, they are not taking walk-ins. You have to call 361-356-9572 to make an appointment.

Next week, the health center will be branching out to Robstown, Kingsville, and Riviera to offer the tests.

