Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a ruling Friday that local and county authorities cannot restrict the sales of firearms through emergency orders.

The ruling came after Rep. Dustin Burrows asked for Paxton to weigh in on the issue as many cities and counties issue emergency declarations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paxton said that while state law allows local governments to control movement in their region, they can't regulate the sale, possession or ownership of firearms. In fact, Paxton says that is "specifically prohibited under Texas law."

“Under our laws, every Texan retains their right to purchase and possess firearms,” said Attorney General Paxton in a release.

Texas law does allow local governments to regulate the use of firearms during a disaster.

You can find Paxton's full opinion here.

Top headlines for Friday, March 27

The House is expected to vote Friday on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that the Senate passed Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order at a news conference Thursday that requires people flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Orleans to be quarantined for 14 days.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins requests help from National Guard doctors, nurses.

American Airlines flight attendant who had COVID-19 dies

Fort Worth-based American Airlines confirmed one of its flight attendants who tested positive for COVID-19, died earlier this week.

American says the flight attendant was a 65-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.

He became a flight attendant with American Airlines in 1997 and was currently based out of Philadelphia.

“Over the years he built a reputation as a consummate professional who was honored as one of American’s Flight Service Champions twice for his excellent service to our customers,” American Airlines said in a written statement.

2 health care employees test positive for COVID-19

A Southlake clinic is closed for cleaning after two employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials confirmed Friday.

Two Baylor Scott & White employees who worked out of a location in Southlake have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Officials said they don't believe patients are at risk.

The ages of the employees or their current health conditions have not been released at this time.

RELATED: 2 Baylor Scott & White employees in Southlake test positive for COVID-19

Johnson County reports death of man at out-of-state hospital

Johnson County officials said a resident has died of the novel coronavirus at an out-of-state hospital. They say the man became sickened while on a cruise.

The man, who is in his 60s, had underlying health conditions, officials said.

His death was reported to the county late Thursday.

Statewide health data shows there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.

17 patients in Collin County have recovered from COVID-19

On Friday morning, Plano officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. This brings the total case count to 88 in the county.

So far, 17 patients in Collin County have recovered from the novel coronavirus, officials say. Eight people are hospitalized and 52 are at home in self-isolation, Plano officials say.

One death has also been confirmed to be associated with COVID-19 in Collin County, according to Plano officials.

Out of the 22 new cases confirmed Friday morning, 11 of the patients are from Plano, officials said in a news release.

RELATED: Collin County commissioner says residents, not government, should define what’s essential

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

More on WFAA: