Nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday in Dallas County, on the same day Tarrant County confirmed that the first case of community spread of the novel coronavirus was in a healthcare worker, county officials said Tuesday.

Tarrant County health officials said they have not determined what contact led to the person's contraction of the disease but say the person was seeing many sick people.

"We can't tie it to one specific person. We're working through that list... but it's hard to find a lot of times," Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja told county commissioners on Tuesday.

Five of the cases in Dallas County are linked to community spread, according to Dallas County health authorities.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the testing data are often days behind in showing the spread of the disease.

"The situation is more widespread than we're able to show you right now," Jenkins said.

Dallas County officials announced Monday some of the strictest local restrictions to stop community spread of the disease.

The City of Dallas and Dallas County ordered all bars, lounges, taverns, gyms and theaters to close, and said restaurants would need to shutter their dining rooms and only provide takeout or drive-thru service.

The City of Fort Worth issued a mandatory reduction in occupancy limits for businesses, cutting down allowed occupancy by 50%, or no more than 125 individuals, whichever is less.

The federal government also issued new guidelines Monday, suggesting people not gather in groups larger than 10 to help contain the spread of this new coronavirus.

Top updates for Tuesday, March 17

Texas' first coronavirus-related death is a Matagorda County man in his 90s who died Sunday after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. His test results came back positive Monday.

Cedar Hill, Dallas, DeSoto, Richardson and Lancaster Independent School Districts have all suspended school indefinitely.

Monday saw the worst one-day point drop in Dow Jones history, and markets were still fluctuating greatly just a few hours before opening bell Tuesday.

Dallas County has 9 new cases

County officials announced Tuesday nine new cases of COVID-19, eight of which are Dallas residents.

Five of the cases are a result of community spread, health officials said.

One person had recently traveled internationally, and the other two had close contact with people already confirmed to have COVID-19, according to officials.

Jenkins, the Dallas County judge, said it is important that people restrict their contact with each other.

"We must replace selfishness with sacrifice if we are to protect our seniors and most vulnerable among us," Jenkins said.

The new confirmed cases include: two women in their 20s, one man in his 30s, one man and one woman in their 40s, two women in their 50s, one man in his 60s and one woman in her 70s.

Health officials said five of the people are hospitalized, three of whom are critical. The other four are self-isolating at home.

McKinney reduces restaurant occupancy

McKinney Mayor George Fuller will limit restaurants and bars to 50% of their normal capacity and enforce social-distancing guidelines through Thursday.

Starting Friday, customers will not be allowed to dine-in at locations in the city.

"The health and safety of our residents is most important," Fuller told WFAA.

First case of 'community spread' reported in Tarrant County

A Grand Prairie resident who had no known exposure to another person with COVID-19 and no recent travel history contracted the new coronavirus in Tarrant County, health officials said Tuesday.

It was "the first case of presumed local transmission" in the county, according to officials.

The person has been isolated at home since they developed symptoms.

The health department has been testing people but is not set up to be a diagnostic lab, Taneja said.

The health director called the case of community spread a "significant trigger event for decision making."

The county lab is "pinch-hitting" while the testing infrastructure is being developed. They have tested 164 samples and found three positives.

There are now more than 4,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Texas restaurant industry could lose up to 500,000 jobs

Analysts predict up to 500,000 jobs could be lost in the Texas restaurant industry after leaders in Dallas and Harris counties decided to limit public access to bars, restaurants and other entertainment businesses on Monday.

About 250,000 people work in the restaurant industry in Dallas County, according to the Texas Restaurant Association, and about 300,000 people in Harris County.

The industry group also predicts 25% to 30% of independent restaurants will be unable to weather the COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to affect business.

500,000 or more jobs could also be lost in other parts of the food supply chain as a result, TRA estimates.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US

