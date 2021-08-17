Live music events in Corpus Christi impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

A rise in COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend is leading to events being postponed or canceled.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last year we saw several events postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 and now it’s a trend we’re beginning to see again, but also like last year businesses are adjusting.

House of Rock owner, Casey Lain, tells 3News they’ve had to cancel multiple shows because of the pandemic, but he’s hopeful for the future and says there’s a way to keep the music alive.

“We've been a live concert venue for 16 years that's what our passion is, that's what we want to do, but we can't always do what we want to do so we've kinda shifted and pivoting," said Lain.

As COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend go up, the House of Rock is having to adjust.



“This past weekend we canceled open mic and anything that's going to have multiple musicians up on stage is obviously a concern so that's going to be put on hold for a while,” said Lain.

Lain says they’re having to find ways to keep the live music and everyone safe by implementing social distancing. Limiting capacity, and lo longer having meet and greets for bands and fans.



“The business model has changed a little bit but being able to put a band up onstage and keep the distance from the crowd is something we've been pretty good at doing and continue to plan on doing that," said Lain.

Not only is this something he’s having to navigate for his business, but also for others as a promoter.

"So, it's becoming challenging for some of these bands to stay on the road so we're diving into it trying to do as much as we can but at the same time our resources are limited," said Lain.

And despite all these challenges, he says there’s still a way to provide live music.

"It really comes down to limiting your capacity and limiting the style of show you do," said Lain.

Lain says the key is adjusting and taking things day by day.

“We made it through last year which was the hardest year I've ever seen in my life being in this business," said Lain. "So, it's coming back and I believe that we're all learning how to cope, how to adapt and how to shift and I do believe things are going to get better."

House of Rock isn't the only venue that has had to cancel shows. The latest concert cancelation coming from ‘Concrete Street Amphitheater’ postponing both nights of an event there out of an abundance of caution.

Officials with Concrete Street shared the following statement with us.

The safety of our artists, staff and fans is always are #1 priority.

As was the case with the two shows that were postponed today, National Concert Tours are often scheduled in such a way that many different types of venues such as performing arts centers, theaters, arenas and outdoor venues are all utilized on various dates. With increasing COVID numbers in Texas and out of an abundance of caution, a decision was made by artist management, the many venues and the promoters to postpone a segment of these tours to 2022. We will be announcing the rescheduled dates soon.

Concrete Street will continue to operate as an open air outdoor venue throughout the Fall with reduced capacities and a doubled effort on sanitation, cleanliness and the ability to distance from those not in your party.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.