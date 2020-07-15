x
Live Oak County reports first coronavirus death

Details about the patient are limited.
Credit: 3News

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — The City of George West announced via Facebook that a resident in Live Oak County has died from the coronavirus. Details about the patient are limited. It is uncertain if the person had any health related issues.

Live Oak gained three more cases today, bringing their total to 85. Of the 85 infected, 20 are said to have fully recovered. 

The County also extended the Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Help Emergency in Live Oak until July 31. The order had first been issued March 15. Read more about the order here. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

