Live Oak County reports first coronavirus death

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — The City of George West announced via Facebook that a resident in Live Oak County has died from the coronavirus. Details about the patient are limited. It is uncertain if the person had any health related issues.
Live Oak gained three more cases today, bringing their total to 85. Of the 85 infected, 20 are said to have fully recovered.
The County also extended the Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Help Emergency in Live Oak until July 31. The order had first been issued March 15. Read more about the order here.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- TABC investigating brawl reported at HardKnocks Sports Bar and Grill
- 50 employees at the Nueces County Sheriff's Department test positive for COVID-19
- One family explains the lessons they learned whenever one of their own got the coronavirus
- Have you seen him? Corpus Christi resident Jesse Edwards may need medical assistance, police say