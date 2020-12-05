CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Anthony Fauci - a key member of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force - warned Senators today that states and cities face serious consequences if they open up too quickly.

Dr. Fauci leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He also said while we are keeping track of the outbreak, it is still not under control.

We asked our local expert, Dr. Surani about Dr. Fauci's remarks.

Rudy: Dr. Surani, it's amazing that he comes out and talk about the fact that we're on track, but cautions that we are nowhere near having this outbreak, this virus under control.

Dr. Surani: You know he is correct in the term because you know if you look at it any time you get control of an infection it means that 70% of the population needs to have some sort of immunity, either had the disease and developed antibodies or they have been vaccinated. We know that 70% of the American population has fortunately not been infected, but at the same time we don't have any vaccines available. The vaccines won't be available until earliest close to December and that will be also for emergency use. For the mass population worldwide, it may take another several months some more trials and development can be done.

The second important thing is that you got to realize that lot of the communities, which have not been hard hit, a lot of places haven't been hard hit for example, Corpus is very very lucky. That's the place where you don't have immunity going on so if you have an imported case or a community transmission where it goes into a cluster facility say like a prison or a nursing or a senior living or a sometime a beef plant or an industry where everyone is clustered then that one case can spread to two or four or 16 and it can spread very rapidly. So that is where the challenge is we are doing right on the track, but it could be a mass of clusters and we don't have a good testing and a good public health measure to isolation and contain them then that clusters can create another epidemic in that region.

It's a very simple thing, it doesn't cost anything. Keep on washing hands, physical distancing, wear the clothes mask and protect the vulnerable population. If we train to do that we'll start seeing clusters and epidemic and the second thing is if you are sick please don't go out. Stay home.

