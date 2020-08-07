Local family asking for blood donations from recovered coronavirus patients as their family member is hospitalized with COVID-19

3News spoke to one family who is asking the public to help their loved one who is battling COVID-19 by donating convalescent plasma.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The number of patients battling the coronavirus in our local hospitals is at an all-time high, and that means that the demand for blood and plasma are also huge. 3News spoke to one local family who is asking the public to step up to help their loved one who is battling COVID-19 by donating convalescent plasma.

Shelly Hinojosa's father Bruno Alcala started running a fever and had chills, and when he didn't feel better after a few days, he drove himself to the hospital.

"They tried treatment and after three days his blood work showed it wasn't working, so their last option was the plasma, so we've been waiting and he hasn't received it yet," Shelly Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said her father was admitted with a 103 degree fever, and he also has pneumonia along with the virus.

At this point, Mr. Alcala has not responded to his treatments, so now they're waiting for donated plasma. Sadly, there are many patients right here in the Coastal Bend like Alcala, who are in need of plasma and other blood products.

Ashley Ramirez with the Coastal Bend Blood Center is urging people to donate. She said there is a particular need for recovered coronavirus patients to step up.

"We do not have enough recovered COVID-19 patients coming out to donate their plasma, and without these donors, we are not able to help save the lives of these patients," Ramirez said.

Convalescent plasma has a particular concentration of antibodies that can help patients battling the virus.

"It may hit home, a family member a friend maybe you," Ramirez said. "You would want someone to donate their convalescent plasma to maybe save your life."

For Hinojosa and her family, this may be their last hope. She asks others to imagine themselves in their situation.

"You can't be there with them, he's there by himself," Hinojosa said. "I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

Without donors, not only for blood, but convalescent plasma, the blood center wouldn't be able to save these patients' lives.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.