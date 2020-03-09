Local health leaders urge residents to prioritize safety ahead of and during Labor Day Weekend

Dr. James Mobley explains what could happen if San Patricio County were to see a spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, area health leaders are urging residents to do what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. James Mobley is the health authority for San Patricio County. He said he's heard concerns regarding the potential for a spike over the upcoming holiday weekend. This, if residents decide to gather in large groups ahead of and during Labor Day.

He explained Labor Day weekend, and the month of September as a whole, could prove to have a significant impact on the health restrictions currently in place.

"Many people say we'll see a spike after Labor Day, so I encourage all the citizens of my County, and really in the area, to stick with us for another month," Mobley said. "I know this is hard. It's getting very old, but if we can avoid a spike through September, then I'll be making recommendations to my judge, and I think others will, too, to reassess what we're doing and see if we can change some of those restrictions."

Mobley shared there seems to be two different types of ideologies expressed by residents in his County.

"It's interesting, because we sort of have two groups in the community. One says, 'keep these [restrictions] in place until we have a vaccine that we know is going to help,' and others are saying, 'okay enough’s enough. Let’s intelligently start to lift things.'"

Mobley said that everyone needs to continue doing their part in preventing any type of spread wherever and whenever possible.

"This is a very highly infectious disease," Mobley said. "It will find a way, no matter how careful we are, you should still be very careful."

So, what happens if San Patricio County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day? On the other hand, what if that doesn't happen? Mobley explains: