Local infectious disease expert weighs in on breast milk being studied as potential COVID-19 treatment

"Antibodies produced by the mother help the baby, so I think it’s encouraging."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another natural resource being researched as a potential treatment for COVID-19: breast milk.

In a study, participants are submitting one ounce samples monthly. The study prefers women who have had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Dr. Rebecca Powell is an assistant professor of medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. She is collecting breast milk from across the country to study the antibodies. You can view our sister's station (NEWS CENTER Maine) coverage about the study here: "Breast milk being studied as potential treatment for COVID-19"

We spoke to a local infectious disease specialist on the study, who said while at this time he cannot definitively say the breast milk will prevent infection, that the research being done is "encouraging."

"It's always interesting to see the production of antibodies getting to the breast milk, so it’s not new, and we’ve seen with so many infections, that the mother can produce antibodies that are passed to the baby through breast milk and it’s not surprising that the same thing is seen with COVID," said Dr. Jaime Fergie, Director of Infectious Diseases at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"It is important that we always encourage breastfeeding. It’s the best thing mothers can do, as long as they don’t have an impediment to do it, is to breastfeed their babies, and it might actually provide some protection."

Dr. Fergie wants to encourage mothers who are capable of nursing to do so for their babies, even if the mother happens to have the coronavirus.

"Even if the mother has COVID, we still encourage her to continue to breastfeed. It is helpful, there’s literally minimal evidence of any transmission from the mother to the child, so even if the mother is infected, and she is not too sick and she can do it, then we encourage continuation of breastfeeding."

A local resource for mothers who are nursing and want to donate their breast milk is Mom's Place at Driscoll Children's Hospital, which works closely with the Mother's Milk Bank in Austin by acting as a local drop-off site.

This is a multi-step process, which includes a screening. You can find a breakdown of the entire donation process by clicking here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.