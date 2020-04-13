CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local mom who learned today she tested positive for COVID-19 is speaking out about the real struggle she says she faced just to get tested.

Searcy Farrell of Corpus Christi became ill last month. She says she asked for a test, but was denied five times by the city-county health department.

"I woke up, and I felt like I was having allergies," Farrell said.

Farrell says she first noticed something wasn't quite right back on March 28th when she thought she was having an allergy attack.

"Sore throat runny nose, a little bit of a cough," she said. Over the next few days, the symptoms added up. "It just kept getting worse, my head was pounding. I have never experienced an illness like this before."

However, Farrell says even after her doctor reached out to the health department, she was denied getting the test for COVID-19. She was reportedly told she did not meet the travel criteria.

"Because I had not left the city and the county, the country, and because the people I had come into contact with that we suspected had corona they weren't able to get tested, there were no positive test to back that up," Searcy said.

She turned to social media to share her frustrations about the challenges she faced trying to get tested with an open letter to the city-county health district. Annette Rodriguez with the health district says there are specific criteria they must meet to administer a test.

"The criteria doesn't come from me or the health district, it comes from the CDC guidelines we are required to follow, not just specific to travel," Rodriguez said. "That is one of the criteria... You have come into contact with somebody that has COVID-19."

Rodriguez elaborated during an afternoon press briefing saying that private clinics or physicians have more flexibility when it comes to testing. "They can test quickly and with their own test kits," Rodriguez said. "[They have] two means, the public health lab only have the one means."

Concerned about her health and for others in her household, Farrell ended up turning to a private clinic to get the test. An expense that came out of pocket. She says she is worried about others whose symptoms are also being dismissed who can't afford the test at a private clinic.

"The problem with that they are going to the grocery store, they are getting their essentials, but they are also spreading this virus unknowingly," Farrell said. She tells us she is feeling better than last week and remains under self quarantine at home.

