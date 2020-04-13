CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local mom has learned she has tested positive for COVID-19, but she says the journey to get tested has been a real struggle.

Searcy Farrell took to social media to share her frustrations about the challenges she faced trying to get tested through the city-county health department. She says it was back on March 28th when she first thought she was having an allergy attack, but over the next few days, the symptoms got worse.

Searcy says even after her doctor reached out to the health department, she was denied five times. She was reportedly told she did not meet the travel criteria. In other words, she hadn't traveled anywhere, which typically has been a big factor.

"I feel like it's the bureaucracy of it all, it's not the health care workers, I want to emphasize that, they are kicking butt and taking names, they are sacrificing for all of us, its the paperwork end of it, you didn't hit all the notches here despite having a professional say otherwise, sorry can't help you," Searcy says.

She says she ended up finding another way to get tested through a private clinic knowing that she'd have to cover the cost out of pocket.

Today her results came back positive. She remains under self-quarantine at home.

