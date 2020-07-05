CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "God, I wouldn't wish this on anybody, I'm telling you it's ugly," Rebecca Leal Duenes said.

Duenes made an emotional plea to social media, hoping to spread awareness after learning her husband tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Watch the full video here.

"I would wanna know if I was working somewhere where someone tested positive, and he didn't get it from home, he had to have gotten it from work," Duenes added.

We're now learning that work place is STX Beef processing plant off of Leopard and Rand Morgan Rd. Duenes says it was two Sundays ago that her husband began to feel really sick with symptoms similar to a stomach virus.

He went to work, got more sick, was tested, and learned Monday he was positive.

"It's like literally seeing him on his death bed, and there's nothing you can do," Duenes added.

Flash forward to now, Nueces County health leaders say there are at least three to four people from STX Beef who have tested positive for the virus.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez says contact tracing is underway. "All of these places are of the utmost importance to us, we have seen the horrific things that can happen in congregate settings with the COVID very quickly," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also saying that some asymptomatic employees could still work as long as they are wearing personal protective equipment.

"I will say that when you have a critical infrastructure such as a meat processing plant so normally when you have a positive all of those people that come in contact with them we taken them out of the mix for 14 days to self isolate or quarantine," Rodriguez said.

"That's not the case when you have an essential infrastructure."

As for Duenes' husband, she shared he continues to self-isolate and is now concerned for his family's health as he tries to recover.

"I don't know how many times he's told me like that he loves us and that he's sorry," Duenes said. "He's trying to fight it, he's trying his best."

