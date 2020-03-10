Local reaction to President Trump and First Lady's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Our TV-3 team asked fellow community members what their initial reactions were to the president's COVID diagnosis. Here's what they shared.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early Friday evening, President Donald Trump boarded the Marine One helicopter to travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he's expected to stay for "a few days" as he recovers from COVID-19.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump had been in isolation after announcing overnight that they had tested positive for COVID-19. That update came after it was announced that one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES:

On Friday afternoon outside of the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi, our TV-3 team asked local residents how they reacted to the news that the president and First Lady had tested positive for COVID-19.

Here's what they shared:

"A couple of things. First, I wasn't surprised and the second, that I wouldn't wish COVID on anybody," said Elisa Gonzalez. "I'm wishing that we could overcome COVID altogether. For everybody."

"Hopefully soon better again," said Juergen Huck. "I wish him all the best. He's a good president and the election is coming up. We need him."

"At first I thought that it was maybe a trick to maybe kind of help with the election, but then I thought, well he hasn't really taken the proper precautions to protect himself. So, I wasn't really surprised either. He doesn't really wear his mask," said Theoc Christopher. "It seems like, you know, it was bound to happen."

"With this whole thing that's going on, all these people that are dying because of him being ignorant with making the decisions that he's made and then finally his ignorance just caught up with him and same thing with his wife," said Justen Luna. "They need to get a taste of their own medicine of what they caused."

"It was gonna happen at any time. He wasn't taking precautions to stay safe," said Sylvia McDonough.

"Well you kinda feel a little depressed. You don't expect it for a person in high position to come with a disease, but he's not wearing a mask most of the times, so that's the consequence," said Julian Cardenas. "Well, I hope he'll be alright. I hope he'll recover real fast. I wish the best for him."

"Do you think that's true? How does the president get COVID if he don't even touch people of everyday value? Like you go to Walmarts, he don't go to Walmarts. He don't go to Dollar General," said Jeffery Landsaw. "I'm not for Biden, I'm not for Trump, I'm for 'America Great.'"

"I wish everybody well. I hope he does come out healthy out of this, I don't wish anybody bad, but I do hope he takes into consideration what other people are going through," said Jennifer Salinas.



"It happens. I didn't - was shocked or anything else. As many people as he's around, it was just a matter of time," said Kelly Hogue.