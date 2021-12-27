Coastal Bend COVID-19 testing sites seeing more demand after holiday weekend

Dr. Kim Onufrak said it’s important to consider going back to personal safety practices that we might have relaxed on, even if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This COVID-19 testing site at the corner of Airline and SPID is busy into the night, even after it was slated to close. It was the same situation throughout the day at other locations, including those run by the Public Health District.

"So, we know there is a demand and it’s going up,” Annette Rodriguez, Director of the Public Health District said. “Normally, a week ago, our numbers were in the 20s, 30s, now it’s closer to the 50, 60, 70, 80s.”

The uptick in testing coming on the heels of the holiday weekend, a time of travel and family gatherings. This as the omicron variant continues to cause concern for health officials.

“The wave is coming, it’s not quite here yet, knocking on our door, but when we see it, it will be fast and furious," Rodriguez said.

Dr. Kim Onufrak said it’s important to consider going back to those personal safety practices that we might have relaxed on even if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We have to be more conscientious about masking, social distancing washing our hands,” Onufrak said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, to get vaccinated, and get boosted. That is really our best defense to not get severe disease or getting hospitalized or dying."

Health leaders agree those who are vaccinated stand a much better chance against COVID-19, especially those who have received the booster. The reason? The omicron variant is proving to be a gamechanger.

“The effectiveness went from 95 percent to 30-40 percent with omicron, but it does go back up to 80 percent with the booster shot," Onufrak said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chris Bird with Texas A&M Corpus Christi, who keeps track of the data and modeling doesn't believe there will be as many folks hospitalized as omicron appears to be milder in terms of symptoms.

"This Omicron wave may not be as deadly, or send as many people to the hospital, it will infect a very large number of people, and that large number of people brings us new variants."

The Public Health District also has various free testing locations including the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital, Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, Amistad sites in Corpus Christi and Robstown.



Keep in mind, times and days vary.



This site will open back up tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. and you don't need an appointment.

