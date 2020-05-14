NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said the percentage of our population testing positive for COVID-19 is the real indicator of how well Nueces County has been able to do compared to other counties.

McComb said the latest numbers show that out of 5,000 tests being completed, 3.4% of folks test positive.

"I think if you take the top 25 counties in Texas, for instance, that's either the best or pretty close to the best that we have in Texas," McComb said. "I think Texas itself, the last numbers I saw, don't hold me to this, as far as being that accurate, the last number I recall seeing for Texas was around six point something percent."

McComb said that our low COVID-19 percentages show that people have been paying attention and following all the social distancing guidelines. He said people need to continue to do that so we don't have a flareup.

