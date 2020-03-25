NUECES COUNTY, Texas — "The morale's been kind of low, so we feel happy that we're making people happy," owner of Makeup Junkie Bags Meredith Jurica said in an interview with 3News.

Meredith Jurica's team has been reduced during this economic shutdown, but she's still thinking of how she can keep up her business and help out in a special way as well.

"So we have been getting inundated with emails and you know social media posts about the masks can we make and I thought we have so many requests we have to do something, why not?" Jurica said.

Jurica's business puts her in a unique position to use the beautiful fabrics and designs she's known for as well as her talented employees to create medical masks, and she's sending them out to people for FREE. It's something positive in this difficult time.

"We can give back to the community that loves us so much the last 3 years with my business, and hopefully people will get relief out of this and feel a little safer," Jurica said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: