HOUSTON — Coronavirus has had a profound impact on our daily lives and the economy and will undoubtedly have a lasting effect. As COVID-19 spreads across Texas and the rest of the country, we want to give you an overview of where those cases are.

There are several interactive maps available to track the disease. KHOU is also keeping a tally of cases in the Houston area, broken down by county.

Below are some of those maps. Keep in mind, that some maps will reflect different reporting times so there may be some discrepancies.

Texas map of COVID-19 cases

If you're having trouble viewing it on this page, click or tap for a web view.

Harris County map of COVID-19 cases

Johns Hopkins map of worldwide COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk