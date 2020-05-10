San Patricio County doesn't meet requirements to opt out of Gov. Abbott's face covering order; Mask order being reinstated.

The lack of decreasing coronavirus cases is making it difficult for the county to be exempt from the order.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — There was an attempt to get life back to the way it used to be in San Patricio County earlier this month.

County Commissioners had recently agreed to try and request an exemption from Texas Governor Greg Abbott's statewide face covering order. However, the county has not been able to meet the criteria.

After a Commissioners Court meeting earlier today, County Judge David Krebs issued an executive order that will require residents in San Pat to continue wearing face coverings.



According to the latest COVID-19 Situation Report for San Pat, the county has received 51 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. The lack of decreasing coronavirus cases is making it difficult for the county to be exempt from the order.

To be exempted from Abbott's order, the county must go 14 days with 20 or fewer cases. If the county were to do that -- but later exceed the amount of new cases during a 14-day period -- then the county must go back to following the order.