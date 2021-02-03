Coastal Bend school districts awaiting TEA, UIL guidance after Gov. Abbott lifts statewide mask mandate

Governor Abbott announced on Tuesday that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate.

TEXAS, USA — On Tuesday Governor Greg Abbott announced Texas businesses will be able to open at full capacity and the statewide mask mandate will be lifted.

Starting on Wednesday, March 10 the statewide mask order will be lifted as well as businesses opening to full capacity.

Some Coastal Bend school district’s will continue with their mask policies.

Sinton ISD announced that their mask policy will remain the same until further notice.

“At this time, Sinton ISD's current mask policy will remain the same as we await further guidance from TEA and UIL,” stated the district. “As we gain more insight and direction, we will keep you informed.”

Corpus Christi ISD will also keep their mask policy in place until further notice.

“At this time, there are no changes to CCISD’s COVID-19 protocol. Texas school districts anticipate receiving guidance from local health authorities and the Texas Education Agency,” stated the district.

Premont ISD says they are also waiting for guidance from the TEA regarding lifting the use of masks for campuses and school organizations.

For now, Premont ISD says they will continue requiring masks until further notice.

Beeville ISD says they will continue requiring masks on school campuses and district facilities.

