Dr. Is In: Masks, vaccines and social distancing can help slow spread of omicron

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A person in California has become the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. Now that we know the variant is in the U.S., many are wondering how fast it may spread.

"The main thing is that the more people that are vaccinated, the more people that wear the mask and keep the distancing, it just delays the virus from traveling and most of the time it slows down the transmission and progression," Surani said. "If the virus tries to go from one person to another and there's a blockage there with a facial mask or the vaccine, it cannot go any farther and just phases out."

