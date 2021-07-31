Health district to host mass vaccination clinic on August 6

The Public Health district will host a mass vaccination drive-thru clinic Friday, August 6 at the old Christus Spohn Memorial site.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the Coastal Bend. In an effort to vaccinate more residents, the Public Health district will host a mass vaccination drive-thru clinic Friday, August 6 at the old Christus Spohn Memorial site.

The clinic will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know before you go.

Pre-register by calling 361-561-1101.

To pre-register online, click here and click on the “Vaccination Registration” link. During online pre-registration, you must receive a Quick Response (QR) code. Once the online pre-registration hits the limit, you will not be able to register until additional vaccines become available.

Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis.

New registrations will open upon vaccine availability for future clinics.

Vaccines of different brands should not be combined. If you received the Moderna vaccine for your first dose, you should receive the Moderna vaccine for your second dose.

COVID-19 testing sites open throughout the city.

Here is where you can go to get tested for the virus.

Amistad Community Health Clinic, located at 1533 South Brownlee Boulevard, offers Covid-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Individuals must call (361) 886-3050 to schedule an appointment.

The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District offers Covid-19 testing at its location, 1702 Horne Road. Individuals must register in advance by calling (361) 826-1339. This location offers “sick” or “exposed contact” drive-through testing on Wednesdays only.

If you are unable to attend the mass vaccination clinic you can go to La Palmera mall during mall hours Monday through Friday. If you need transportation to and from the vaccination clinic at the mall the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority can help. Be sure to notify the bus driver. Current B-Line Paratransit customers should call the Rider Line at 361-289-5881 to schedule their free trip.

