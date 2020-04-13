AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on April 2.

In a new public service announcement, Austin actor Matthew McConaughey donned a wild west persona and a homemade, bandana facemask to raise awareness for how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the video, McConaughey portrays Bobby Bandito, a bounty hunter looking to stop the killer -- coronavirus.

"I say its high time we catch this killer," McConaughey said in the video. "We've got more living to do."

McConaughey then provides a quick tutorial on how to make a DIY face-mask using a bandana, a coffee filter and two rubber bands.

"It's time for us to band together and see who can make the most b----- Bandito bandana, so we can beat the corona v. Bobby B. style," McConaughey said.

On April 5, the city of Austin announced its recommendation for the general public to use fabric face coverings when conducting essential activities or business outside of their residence following new CDC guidelines.

Previously, McConaughey has voiced social distancing public service announcements for the City of Austin and hosted virtual bingo for seniors at a Round Rock senior living community.

McConaughey and his wife Camila have also donated masks to essential workers in the Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department.

