HOUSTON — If there's one man in Houston that can unite a community to help those in need, most would arguably agree, it's Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

"Houston is the number one place in the world I think for volunteers to do good for the community,” said McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture.

Just a day after being named to Gov. Greg Abbott's task force to help advise him in re-opening Texas, early Saturday morning, the Houston icon thanked the hundreds of volunteers who showed up to his North Freeway store to deliver care packages to home-bound seniors all across the city.

"We put the package on their front door and call them to say it's there, and so it's a great way to help people who are shut in right now,” McIngvale said.

Since last month, Mattress Mack and Kroger have teamed up to feed thousands of seniors in Houston.

"Kroger's done a great job, donating to us $700,000 worth of food,” McIngvale said.

On Saturday, volunteers stepped up to help by delivering those groceries right to their doorsteps.

With their trunks popped open and maintaining social distancing, each of the volunteer’s cars were filled with boxes.

Each one overflowing with non-perishable foods, toiletries, water and more -- all essential items needed by some of our most vulnerable community members and delivered thanks to caring volunteers.

"Thank you, Houston, for your tremendous spirit of volunteerism to help citizens,” McIngvale said.

Mattress Mack and Kroger say they’ll be distributing food to seniors every weekend until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

You can also help by donating non-perishable food items to any Houston-area Kroger store or dropping it off at either of the Gallery Furniture stores from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Gallery Furniture is also accepting donations of cleaning supplies and toiletries.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

