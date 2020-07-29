Mayor McComb responds to Gov. Abbott's comment that blamed city-county officials across Texas for not enforcing Abbott's executive orders

Mayor Joe McComb said it's his understanding that police and health inspectors have issued advisories and warnings to people who weren't following the mask orders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb responded to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's comment that blamed city-county officials across the state for not enforcing his executive orders that were designed to keep a surge in virus cases from happening.

Here's what the governor said:

"They've had for almost a month now the ability to enforce the mask order and yet I have yet to see a location anywhere in the entire state of Texas that's actually stepped up and enforced the statewide mask order."

Those were the remarks that the governor made yesterday at Texas A&M Corpus Christi while he visited the area. Today, Mayor Joe McComb told 3News that it's his understanding that police and health inspectors have issued advisories and warnings to people who weren't following the mask orders and the restaurant's maximum seating requirements.

Here's Mayor McComb's response:

"I love the governor and I think he's done a great job but remember all of the kerfuffle in Dallas when it was something about a business opening and they said you couldn't do haircuts and then all of a sudden they tried to enforce it, who is the first one to come to the rescue of the people who weren't abiding by the rules? The governor."