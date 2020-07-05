NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Our local health department is looking for guidance from the state to try to prevent anymore COVID-19 cases from popping up at the STX Beef processing plant.

"We have looked at working collaboratively with some of our other partners you know like you said the National Guard," Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is talking about setting up a possible mass testing site for up to 800 employees of the STX Beef processing plant in Annaville. She says the health department does not have enough test kits to do that work on it's own. At least seven workers at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

"How many are asymptomatic, and are back at work, and how many are at home and how many are in the hospital?" Rodriguez said.

"That I know of, one is back to work there, could be more than that, but there's at least one that's back because these were just recent so if they were asymptomatic as long as they met the criteria they could go back to work. There are at least three who were hospitalized."

Rodriguez says STX Beef is working to try and contain the spread of COVID-19 there. They have installed Plexiglas inside the lunch room so that each person will be shielded from each other. They're also working to have someone look at their ventilation system.

In the meantime, Rodriguez says she doesn't want to see anymore cases coming from that facility, so she's hoping to hear back from the state on whether it will send a strike team down to test a certain percentage of the employees or all of them.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: