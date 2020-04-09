Medical professionals encouraging responsible plans this weekend, even with our local beaches open

How can we be sure to keep a surge from occurring after the Labor Day weekend? Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez joins 3News to discuss it.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Health experts are hoping to prevent another surge in coronavirus cases as we enter the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Coastal Bend, fortunately, is seeing a decline in our daily case count.

According to the State Health Department, Texas currently has more than 625,000 cases. As of yesterday -- that number increased by more than 3,000 from Wednesday, with more than 13,000 fatalities statewide.

