HOUSTON — NFL players and rap artists weren't the stars of the show this Sunday. Instead the light was on the nurses who have been out on the front line fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"I feel like they don’t get enough appreciation. They do a lot for the city. They still have families that they go home to," said local rapper Meizel Kreme.

A group of rappers and NFL players decided to come together to surprise nurses with a special lunch from Turkey Leg Hut.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo, Tennessee Titans cornerback Joshua Kalu, rapper Maxo Kream and Stomp Down Inc. artist D Flowers provided 250 meals for medical professionals at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

Although some of these players have donated in the past, they wanted to make sure nurses this week felt extra special.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. What you are doing is very selfless," Bolajio Okannu said.

The nurses said they felt the love, and they’re grateful for the support and the warm meals they received.

"They don’t even live in Houston but for them to come all this way and donate all this food for us. We get a lot of pats on the back and we are getting love from everywhere. I literally could not be any more proud," nurse Ivan Muñiz said.

