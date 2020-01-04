SAN ANTONIO — Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries announced the world's first drive-in funeral theatre to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The theatre allows family and friends the opportunity to attend a funeral service from their own vehicle at no cost, the company says.

The service concludes with three honks representing comfort, support and love before guests drive away.

“Funerals start the healing process so we urge an extra effort be made to support those who are dealing with a loss of a loved one during this unusual time – offering support is needed now more than ever," said Kristin Tips, President & Managing Director.

The company provided these details behind the drive-in:

Financing Solution for at-need funeral services the families we serve should never have to worry about how they’re going to pay. We’re proud to offer the only at-need financing solutions exclusively at all Mission Park locations. We can help families during this difficult time.

the families we serve should never have to worry about how they’re going to pay. We’re proud to offer the only at-need financing solutions exclusively at all Mission Park locations. We can help families during this difficult time. Drive through visitations allows family and friends to pay their respects from the comfort of their own vehicles.

allows family and friends to pay their respects from the comfort of their own vehicles. Online streaming makes it possible for family and friends to attend the funeral services electronically from the comfort of their own homes. With a FOUR-camera system and streaming from not only the Funeral Chapels but Churches and Gravesite.

makes it possible for family and friends to attend the funeral services electronically from the comfort of their own homes. With a and streaming from not only the Funeral Chapels but Churches and Gravesite. HUGS from HOME send a photo of yourself and leave a message. Your kind message and photo will be present during the service as a gift, allowing you to share a token of your love and support.

send a photo of yourself and leave a message. Your kind message and photo will be present during the service as a gift, allowing you to share a token of your love and support. Virtual Guestbook will allow individuals to sign, leave comments and post pictures for loved ones.

will allow individuals to sign, leave comments and post pictures for loved ones. Virtual Sympathy Store show them you care with a memorial gift that brings remembrance, healing and hope





For more information, visit Mission Park's website.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 207 coronavirus cases in Bexar County; 12 cases reported in local nursing home

RELATED: 12 people test positive for coronavirus in San Antonio nursing home

RELATED: Company urged UT students to take Mexico spring break trip despite coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Second member of SAPD tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Trinity University allowing 'test-optional' admissions for future students