BEEVILLE, Texas — There is an opportunity for Beeville and Bee County residents to test for COVID-19 this weekend.

Tomorrow the mobile testing teams with the Texas National Guard will be out in that area at the Bee County Expo Center.

Register here or call (512) 883-2400. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away.

Location: Bee County Expo South, 214 FM351 Beville, TX 78102

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

