BEEVILLE, Texas — There is an opportunity for Beeville and Bee County residents to test for COVID-19 this weekend.
Tomorrow the mobile testing teams with the Texas National Guard will be out in that area at the Bee County Expo Center.
Register here or call (512) 883-2400. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away.
- Location: Bee County Expo South, 214 FM351 Beville, TX 78102
- Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- A head on crash involving a Mexico charter bus has sent two people to the hospital and left several others injured
- Scammer on Craigslist tries to trick a local couple into paying him for a house he didn't own
- George West police arrest 47-year-old Ehab Sadeek yesterday afternoon after he was caught with a minor in Live Oak County
- Two CCPD officers are on paid administrative leave after confronting a suspected burglar Tuesday morning at a home in the 5900 block of Ayers