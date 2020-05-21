CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be another chance for anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested this weekend.

Mobile testing teams will be in Flour Bluff on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A testing site will be set up at the Ronnie Polston building on Compton Road.

You must register to get tested: contact the mobile testing teams at 512-883-2400 or register here.

