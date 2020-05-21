CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be another chance for anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested this weekend.
Mobile testing teams will be in Flour Bluff on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
A testing site will be set up at the Ronnie Polston building on Compton Road.
You must register to get tested: contact the mobile testing teams at 512-883-2400 or register here.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Tropics Topics: The Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale
- New safety measures for preschools as more students are allowed to attend
- Rent postponement ends today in Texas. What to do if you need help.
- County-by-County Breakdown: How many cases of COVID-19 are there in the Coastal Bend?