KINGSVILLE, Texas — If you are in the Kingsville area June 3 or June 4, there will be a mobile testing site available for anyone who has the symptoms of COVID-19.

Register here or call (512) 883-2400. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away.

Location: Dick Kleberg Park from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

