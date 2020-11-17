'This is phenomenal': Moderna vaccine trial participant in Houston reacts to news vaccine is nearly 95% effective

Christene Kimmel suffered minor symptoms for 24 hours after receiving a second injection but isn't sure if she got the placebo or the actual vaccine.

HOUSTON — News that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective has many people across the country hopeful. But it means a lot more to Houston mother Christene Kimmel.

"This is phenomenal," Kimmel said.

She's one of Moderna's 30,000 trial participants. The drugmaker announced 15,000 patients received a placebo and 90 of them caught COVID-19.

Another 15,000 received two doses of the vaccine, and only five people caught the virus.

"It's really been amazing to be part of this and contribute but to also show my kids what this means," Kimmel said.

Kimmel doesn't know whether she got a placebo or the real vaccine. She received a second shot on Sept. 11.

"Shortly thereafter I got some muscle aches, a little bit of joint pain, the chills, a low-grade fever and a headache," Kimmel said. "It was like someone flipped a switch, and I didn't feel that great. And 24 hours later the switch got flipped and I was fine."

Kimmel believes she got the real drug. She'll find out for sure if or when the United States Food and Drug Administration approves the Moderna vaccine.

"In the scheme of things, one day down is better than a lifetime of symptoms," Kimmel said.

Moderna's announcement comes on the heels of Pfizer's promising news last week.

That's two vaccines with more than 90% efficacy and more to come. Baylor College of Medicine's COVID-19 vaccine is set to begin clinical trials, too.

"That's what scares me," Kimmel said. "People are like 'oh, we have vaccines' and we'll see masks come off and everything's going to be fine and we're not that close yet," Kimmel said.

Kimmel said it's all significant progress, but there's still work to do to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.