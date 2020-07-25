x
Nueces County COVID-19 drive-thru testing canceled on Monday, July 27

The City of Corpus Christi is also closing some facilities and canceling some programs this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi are closing some facilities and canceling some programs this weekend.

The COVID-19 testing drive-thru at the Public Health District on Horne road scheduled for Monday is cancelled as well.

Here's more on cancellations in the city.
