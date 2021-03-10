Just seven states have used 70% of monoclonal antibody treatment supply

Many people, especially the vulnerable, have benefited from monoclonal antibody treatments. Recently, there has been a federal cutback.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Monoclonal antibody treatments have saved the lives of many but that's not why they're a hot topic.

"There's been a lot of talk recently about a change in the way they're distributed, and a cut to the allocation to the state of Alabama," said Vice President of UAB's Clinical Support Services, Dr. Sarah Nafziger.

"Seven states have used 70% of the monoclonal that's available - that's being shipped recently and we wanted to make sure that we have a fair and equitable distribution of monoclonals to go across the country," said White House Vaccination Coordinator, Dr. Bechara Choucair.

Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Louisiana are those seven states. In order for there to be enough antibodies for everyone, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services is regulating these treatments.

"Level of disease and hospitalization in every state, as well as the utilization of monoclonal of the stuff that's already in those states, and that allocation gets readjusted weekly," said Choucair.

Although the number of allotted treatments is ultimately decreasing, Nafziger says that supply looks good as of right now.