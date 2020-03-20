SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio officials have confirmed three more positive coronavirus tests from within their community.

According to JBSA, a U.S. Air Force reservist assigned to the base recently returned from leave in Seattle. He, along with two unrelated dependents, received positive test results from Brooke Army Medical Center.

JBSA said public health officials are conducting contact tracing to determine possible community spread; the three patients are currently in isolation.

As of March 20, there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the JBSA community. Thursday, base officials reported three confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

The latest numbers from San Antonio Metro Health show there are a total 29 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in San Antonio. It is unclear if the JBSA community members are included in that number.

