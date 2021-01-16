LIST: Coastal Bend schools switching to remote learning after reports of positive COVID-19 cases

Below are a list of area schools that have closed certain campuses due to coronavirus concerns.

TEXAS, USA — Alice ISD

Alice ISD will return to remote learning beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19., with most schools returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25. Salazar Elementary will return Feb. 1, a letter from the district said.

The need to return to remote learning is because of "a significant number of staff members in quarantine due to COVID-19," the letter stated.

Alice ISD said they will provide any additional updates regarding extending remote instruction on a campus-by-campus basis as needed.

All athletic and UIL extra-curricular activities will continue until further notice.

Aransas County ISD

School leaders announced the closure of the Rockport-Fulton Middle School due to the confirmation of two positive cases. Officials said the infected individuals were in close contact with a sizable number of people..

Students at the middle school will continue remote learning until further notice. The district's other campuses were not affected and will remain open.

Jim Hogg ISD

The school will be extending virtual learning for one additional day on Monday, Jan. 18.

Students will have the option to get tested on each campus before returning to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Orange Grove ISD

The district announced it will be utilizing remote instruction next Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22 due to a rise in COVID-19 numbers across its campuses Officials say face-to-face learning will resume Monday, Jan. 25.

Premont ISD

The school will be switching to virtual learning after several students and a substitute teacher tested positive for the virus.

Students will begin remote learning starting Tuesday, Jan. 19 and return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25.

High schoolers attending welding, construction, electrical, or health science classes in Falfurrias and Freer will attend face-to-face instruction at those respective campuses.

Riviera ISD

Schools leaders announced they will transition to remote learning beginning January 19 through February 2.

The district is closed for the livestock show beginning Wednesday, February 3 – Friday, February 5. Students and Faculty will return for face-to-face instruction on Monday, February 8.

Sinton ISD

Sinton High School is moving to virtual learning after four staff members tested positive for COVID-19, four others are quarantining due to close contact exposure, and there are not enough teachers to continue face-to-face learning at this time, the administration said.

Remote learning will continue until Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Taft ISD

The Taft Independent School District notified faculty, students and family members Thursday that a staff member at Taft High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member was last on campus Wednesday, Jan. 20. Faculty were notified later that evening.

Because of this development, Taft ISD has decided to close Taft High School and transition to remote learning Jan. 22-27.

It was just back on Jan. 13 when Taft ISD was alerted to a positive COVID-19 case at Woodroe Petty Elementary School. This prompted 10 days of remote learning at that campus as well.

West Oso ISD

The West Oso Independent School District announced that the junior high received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case.

The district has made the decision to move the junior high, grades 6th-8th, to remote learning starting January 14 until further notice.

The junior high had just reopened campus on Jan. 12 after closing on Jan. 6 because of positive COVID results.

