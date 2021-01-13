Mother and daughter create Facebook page to pay tribute to COVID-19 victims

9-year-old Kendall Russel lost her grandfather to COVID-19. With the help of her mom she created a Facebook page to pay tribute to him and many others.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One nine-year-old has found a way to pay tribute to people in the coastal bend who have lost their battle with COVID-19.

Kendall Russel lost her grandfather last month to COVID-19 and she wanted to make sure he was never forgotten as well as others who have passes.

“So, I made this Facebook page because my grandpa passed away due to COVID on December 25 which was also his 75 birthday and I didn’t want him to be forgotten so I made this Facebook page,” said Kendall.

Kendall’s mom says they want to continue paying tribute to those who have passed away from the virus and make sure they’re never forgotten.

So far about 10 people have reached out to Kendall and her mom to pay tribute to their loved one.

If you’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19 and would like to send their picture to Kendall and her mom click here.

