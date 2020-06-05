CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At today's coronavirus briefing at Corpus Christi City Hall, officials announced that a handful of employees at STX Beef processing facility have tested positive for the virus.

Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez clarified that 3-4 people had positive results.

Rodriguez says they have activated a rapid response team to quickly isolate those who are affected and track down people the patients have come in contact with. Rodriguez says that some asymptomatic employees could still work as long as they are wearing personal protective equipment.

"Normally when you have a positive, all of those people that come in contact with them, we take them out of the mix for 14 days to self isolate or quarantine that's not the case when you have an essential infrastructure like this," Rodriguez said.

"They can actually work as long as they are asymptomatic and as long as they are wearing their protective gear so they have masks and goggles and face shields as well."

Rodriguez says the employees who are sick will not be allowed to return to work unless they have been in quarantine for at least 10 days. They must also not have had a fever for three consecutive days without the use of any type of fever reducing medication.

