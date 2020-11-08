Cyberattack briefly shuts down Humble ISD on first day of remote learning

The school district says all systems are now working.

HUMBLE, Texas — Humble ISD’s first day of school suffered a delay early Tuesday after an apparent cyberattack, school district officials confirmed.

The school district sent an alert to parents about the technical issue:

“The MyHumble Server experienced a denial of service cyber attack from about 8 to 9 a.m. Systems are working now. During the attack, students were unable to log into MyHumble to access Schoology or their Humble ISD Gmail. Staff were able to log into Humble ISD Gmail.”

The district said MyHumble serves as a secure way for students to log in to email and learning platforms.

The cyberattack is under investigation by the district.