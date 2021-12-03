National Guard will help vaccinate homebound seniors in San Patricio County

The National Guard is continuing its efforts across the state to make sure that homebound seniors are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The National Guard is continuing its efforts across the state of Texas to make sure that homebound seniors are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

It's part of Governor Greg Abbott's Save our Seniors initiative, a program modeled after the one started by the city of Corpus Christi.

"This room is very loud, and phones will be ringing nonstop," said Sara Williams who is San Patricio County's emergency management coordinator.

When phone lines are open to receive reservations for vaccine clinics, Williams said there are bound to be questions regarding elderly who want the vaccine, but simply can't leave their home.

"That is something we didn't have the resources to do and we've been trying to brainstorm a good way to get out into the community and bring these vaccines to those who can't get to them," said Williams.

That is where members of the National Guard are stepping in to help.

You might recall Governor Greg Abbott announced the deployment of more than 1100 National Guardsmen to assist communities in vaccinating senior citizens after seeing the success of the S.O.S. program started in Corpus Christi.

While the program in Corpus Christi uses firefighters to visit homes, the state's program utilizes members of the National Guard.

Over the next two days, county officials said they are distributing about 100 vaccines to homebound seniors, but keep in mind San Patricio County is not a small area. The guardsmen will be visiting with several cities and cover roughly 700 square miles.

Williams said county officials in San Patricio are extremely grateful for the assistance.

"We worked with some of our home health care agencies to identify who these homebound individuals were, many of which have services that come to their home, reached out to them to help develop a list. Although if someone has a family member who they believe need this service, they are welcome to call us," said Williams.

This is not the first county in South Texas where this is happening. Just last week, photos taken from Brooks County shows guardsmen in the process of vaccinating homebound residents there.

Williams said the guardsmen were in Ingleside and Aransas Pass on Thursday and will make their way to other communities like Portland, Sinton, and Mathis on Friday.

