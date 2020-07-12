Nearly 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expected to reach Nueces County in December

The Texas Department of State Health Services has planned to ship doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 109 hospitals across Texas.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 23,000 doses have been allotted for Public Health Region 11. Nearly 6,000 doses are scheduled to be sent to the Coastal Bend and distributed to Christus Spohn and the Corpus Christi Medical Center.

"It's probably the 14th, 15th or 16th [of December], somewhere around that time frame and it'll be hospitals first," said Annette Rodriguez with the Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District.

"I don't want to be so focused on the silver bullet that I forget to use all those precautions we've been practicing," said Rodriguez.

In the meantime, she said Nueces County is keeping an eye on community cases.

"We know that we could still go into Christmas time, New Years with really high numbers," said Rodriguez.

She said typically, after cases surge, hospitalizations and deaths follow. After having a surge throughout the past several weeks in the community, Rodriguez said they're monitoring hospital capacities as well.

She said they're continuing to request extra help with staff, including nurses from the federal government and FEMA.

