New COVID-19 data expected to show improvements in the Coastal Bend

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — New COVID numbers and data showing how the virus is impacting the Coastal Bend are expected to be released tomorrow by the Coastal Bend Coronavirus Task Force.

As head of the task force, Dr. Chris Bird has been monitoring and crunching the numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Friday's report will, for the first time, show a glimmer of hope.

"Our both upper and lower estimates of the transmission rate are below one so that indicates that COVID is in decline right now in the Coastal Bend," Dr. Bird said.

Our hospitals are also staying below the high occupancy threshold. Dr. Bird added that they don't foresee in the near future any role backs of business capacity.

Dr. Bird said the numbers, while positive with a slight dip downward, does not reflect what could happen in the coming weeks.

Another point Dr. Bird shared was the lack of information on the variant strains being reported in other areas of the nation.

"Just because we're not hearing reports of it being here, doesn't mean that it's not here," Dr. Bird said.

"We're not looking for it hard enough to be able to, you know, when there's more or less. Basically, Dr. Fauci said it's here in the U.S. It's here."

He also touched on the so called herd immunity. There are indications that it is happening.

"We're pretty certain it's somewhere between 12 and 50 percent," Dr. Bird said. "We want to get there by vaccination."

