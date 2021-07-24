Health district announces new COVID-19 testing sites in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Coastal Bend and the Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District is offering free testing sites in Nueces County.
The testing is free, here are the locations and times.
- Amistad Community Health Clinic located at 1533 South Brownlee Boulevard. Testing Is free on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 361-886-3050
- The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, located at 1702 Horne Road, offers free COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays by appointment only. To make an appointment call 361- 826-1339 to schedule an appointment. Testing is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
There are also multiple locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
