New Delta subvariant seen in UK. We asked a doctor what this means for us.

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to talk about the new mutation of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new variant of the COVID-19 virus is being seen overseas in the United Kingdom.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, the descendant of the Delta variant, known as AY4.2, accounted for an estimated 6 percent of their cases for the last week of September.

Little is known about the subvariant, but some experts suggest it could be more transmissible than the original Delta variant, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Currently, it is not deemed a "variant of concern."

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to explain more about the new strain. Watch the interview in full above.

