BEAUMONT, Texas — Newly released data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission gives us a glimpse at what nursing homes across the state are dealing with.

So far, 435 long-term care facilities have COVID-19 cases inside.

HHSC reports 3,559 long-term care residents have tested positive. Of those, 614 have died, with 100 new deaths since last Monday.

Brian Lee is the executive director of Families for Better Care.

"To see there are nearly 4,000 cases just shows the ugly underbelly of what's happening in nursing homes," Lee said.

In April, 12News reported on two Beaumont nursing homes with positive cases.

At College Street Health Care Center, 21 patients and 6 staff members tested positive and 5 died. 78 people were tested.

Arden Place of Beaumont saw 9 positive tests of residents and one staff member tested positive. One person died.

Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the boom of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes during a news conference Monday.

"Another safe practice that must be emphasized is protecting out most vulnerable Texans," Abbott said.

District Chief Scott Wheat with the Beaumont Fire Department says firefighters assisted at those locations, and will continue to help.

Chief Wheat says a nursing home facility can choose their own contractor.

If not, the fire department can help them find a medical contractor.

Or they can look at other options, like the public health department, DSHS or the Texas Military Department Mobile Test Teams.

Advocates say the work needs to happen fast, to help stop the spread.

"The more we learn, the more people are tested, the more we're going to find folks who have contracted the coronavirus," Lee said.

