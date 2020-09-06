NUECES COUNTY, Texas — 'Contact Tracers' is a new term in this age of COVID-19. The term describes individuals whose sole job is to track down anyone who has come in contact with someone diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.

The city-county health district's contact tracers team of 14 added an additional nine from the state for a total of 23.

"They've gone through the Johns Hopkin's Tracing Course and they'll go through the state course as well," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

Those courses have guided the contact tracers to learn what to ask and what to observe. Tracking down not only individuals who may have come in contact with the virus, but where and when.

"There was 11 cases yesterday, but there was zero on Saturday and zero on Sunday and so we started them with contact tracing and so that way we can do some competency tests to make sure they're getting the venues they're getting," Rodriguez said. "It's gonna be a little more difficult now that everything is opening back up because people are going to a lot of different places versus staying at home."

Tracking each individual is no easy task. Take for example yesterday's reported 11 cases.

"We know that two of them are coming from a halfway house, Avalon," Rodriguez said. "We sent them to the contact tracer. One of them was from Port A. Port A is a small community and they know the individual had traveled with a large group."

With more contact tracers, Rodriguez said the accuracy of the numbers will improve, giving us a better picture of where the virus is and how it's being spread.

