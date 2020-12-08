Nueces County Constables step up efforts after the coronavirus outbreak at the Sheriff's Department

A number of our local constable offices have continued to provide patrols in the County.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — It appears that the coronavirus crisis at the Nueces County Sheriff's Department is coming to an end. Sheriff John Hooper tells 3News that all of the detectives have returned to their duty assignments and patrol officers are re-emerging as we speak.

This happening after they were forced to work in the jail after the outbreak several weeks ago. Now, during this entire pandemic and especially over the past few weeks, a number of our local constable offices have continued to provide patrols in the County and even stepped up their efforts in some cases.

You can find Nueces County Deputy Constables helping out on emergency calls around town and throughout the county. Some are doing that 24 hours, seven days a week. Now, there are five Precinct Constable offices. Most usually carry out duties such as serving legal papers.

Mitchell Clark is the Precinct 2 Constable. His office covers an area that stretches from Flour Bluff to the south side and even out to the Chapman Ranch area. He said there’s been a slow down in court documents he and his deputies have had to serve since the pandemic began. That’s allowed his office to focus more on other aspects of law-enforcement.

"I’ve got the personnel, you know law-enforcement doesn’t shut down when we go from 900 civil papers a month to under 100 or even less than that then we have time for my guys to go out and do what I think is traditional law enforcement," Clark said.

Most of the constable offices we contacted said they had also experienced a slow down in paperwork since March. That’s allowed them to help out even more around the county. Over the past few weeks, the sheriff has had to take patrol officers and investigators off the streets and put them to work in the jail after a COVID-19 outbreak there.

"What I have done is reposition my officers," Clark said. "We’re doing a lot more of what I call traditional law-enforcement. A lot more traffic control or radar units. I have even started a graveyard shift. So, we’re out there in the middle of the night doing our thing.“

Chief Deputy Steven Rosas works for Precinct 1 Constable Robert Cisneros. Precinct 1 covers midtown to the downtown area and out to Calallen. The Chief Deputy tells us his office will continue to do whatever it takes to serve the residents of the county.

"We are going to continue to take calls; we are going to continue to provide service for the community for the families, anyone who needs law-enforcement if you have a problem, it’s an emergency then call 911," Chief Rosas said.

He added that his deputies have even been working overtime on the weekends to secure the Bob Hall Pier area after it was damaged by Hurricane Hanna.

Other Constable offices also reported that they are helping out wherever they are needed around the County and will continue and so during and after the pandemic.