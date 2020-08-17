Nueces County COVID-19 Phone Bank closes down over the weekend because of a lack of interest, officials say

The Health Department said in past weeks, hundreds of folks were calling for free testing, but now phone calls virtually stopped coming in last week.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Health Director Annette Rodriguez with the Nueces County Health Department said the coronavirus phone bank was closed over the weekend because of a lack of interest from the community.

Rodriguez said hardly anyone is calling the phone bank to set up an appointment to be tested for the virus. She said in past weeks, hundreds of folks were calling for free testing, but now phone calls virtually stopped coming in last week so the phone bank was shutdown.

People could still leave a message, but only 10 people did, asking if they could be tested at the health department.

If you need to call the phone bank, call (361) 826-7200.