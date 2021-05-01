Highlights from the City-County COVID-19 Press Briefing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Re-watch:
Highlights:
- Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales announced she's drafting a letter to the state to request more vaccines for Nueces County.
- For information on how to get vaccinated, if you're in the the 1A or 1B group, click here.
- Currently, there are zero vaccines at the Health District at this time. There is also no cost for getting the vaccine from the district.
- There is no set date for the next vaccine drive-thru, due to no vaccine availability. The Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown will serve as the permanent vaccine site.
- A news release and social media postings from the city will announce whenever the next rounds of vaccine reach our area.
- Some nursing home residents are receiving vaccines from the Corpus Christi Fire Department as it becomes available.
- It is not recommended you receive the vaccine within 14 days of your last vaccine.
- You can get still the vaccine even if you already had the virus. The health department says there is no rush as antibodies will protect you for three months after your recover.
- It is not recommended you receive the vaccine if you currently have COVID-19.
- You can not be forced to receive the vaccine. It is a personal choice.
- The new vaccines do cover the variant strains which are flaring up across the nation.
RELATED: 4 COVID related deaths in Nueces County on Jan 5. Here's a breakdown of cases in the Coastal Bend.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: